NASA rover reveals key information on Mars

'Every single surface mission to Mars has observed what we believe to be an ancient, habitable environment'

Almost a year ago, NASA’s Perseverance rover traveled nearly 300 million miles through space before successfully landing on Mars, where today it is sending back essential information about the red planet.

Minutes before landing on the planet on February 18 of last year, the rover slowed down dramatically from 12,000 miles per hour to only two.

Celebrations of the landing were short, as it was only the beginning for scientists who are hoping that stone samples hold evidence of life on Mars three to four billion years ago.

“I believe every single surface mission to Mars has observed what we believe to be an ancient, habitable environment,” said Katie Stack Morgan, Perseverance deputy project scientist.

“The big difference here is that we now have a sample of that potential, habitable environment, ready to come back to Earth.”

Equipped with two microphones, the rover already provided first impressions of what Mars sounds like.

Year two of Perseverance's mission should take the rover to a new region, out of the crater where it landed, and to what scientists believe was the delta of an ancient river.

“Once we understand the environment on Mars and whether or not there was potentially life there in the past, will help us design where we want to go and how we want to go,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division.

Earth will have to wait, though, until 2026 - when the return mission is set to take place - to see what questions any samples can potentially address.

Data from the mission will also help NASA prepare for astronaut flights to Mars in the coming decades, as the agency hopes to send humans to the red planet by the mid-2030s.