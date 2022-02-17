Trump’s social media app, Truth Social, enters beta testing

The platform is expected to officially launch towards the end of March

Hundreds of beta testers are now early users on Truth Social - a social media platform developed by former United States president Donald Trump’s technology firm.

Trump’s company, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), promised users of the app an “engaging and censorship-free experience,” according to Reuters.

The former commander-in-chief was notably banned from a number of social media platforms - including Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter - last year for violating terms of service clauses on incitement of violence.

These bans were implemented after a number of Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol building as part of a riot on January 6, and the social media firms said that the ex-president’s presence on their sites contributed to the escalation in Washington.

Trump denounced the bans as a form of censorship, and set out to create his own social media site in response, prompting the creation of Truth Social.

The app’s early users number around 500, and they are encouraged to screenshot any bugs they find to send to the developers.

Wayne Dupree, a conservative podcast host, is among the app’s beta testers, and said he will likely devote more time to Truth Social than on other conventional platforms.

“I can see my participation in Truth Social outgrowing Twitter because it seems I am not suppressed like I have been on Twitter since 2016,” the user explained, according to Reuters.

The platform is expected to officially launch towards the end of March, according to TMTG CEO Devin Nunes.