Trump's Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store

Former United States president Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late Sunday in Apple's App Store.

This potentially marks Trump's return to social media after being banned from several platforms last year.

The app was available to download shortly before midnight ET and was automatically downloaded for those who pre-ordered the app on Apple devices.

Beta testing for the app launched earlier this week.

Some users reported having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message: "Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," according to Reuters.

Trump was banned from Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube following the deadly January 6, 2021 riots on the US Capitol by his supporters, accused of posting messages inciting violence.

"This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple App store," said Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of the new app.

"I think, by the end of March, we're going to be fully operational - at least within the United States," added Nunes, who resigned from the US House to lead the Trump group.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump also plan on Monday to offer for sale 10,000 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, illustrating key moments in the Trump presidency. NFTs are certified digital images that can be bought and sold.