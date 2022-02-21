Human ectogenesis - growing babies artificially

'Different scientists are working on capturing different stages of pregnancy outside the uterus'

Scientific developments in the field of birth are taking big steps in our ability as humans to care for extremely preterm babies as well as in ectogenesis - growing embryos artificially.

Jacob Hanna, a professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics at the Weizmann Institute of Science in central Israel, spoke with i24NEWS about the potential of developing a fetus outside of a human body.

“I think we’re a long way to go from this becoming a reality, but there's no doubt that there have been advances that have shown the possibility,” Prof. Hanna said.

Earlier this year, Chinese scientists reportedly created an artificial womb for fetuses to safely grow outside of a human body in a ‘robotic nanny’ that can monitor and take care of embryos.

“Different scientists are working on capturing different stages of pregnancy outside the uterus. This is important for understanding how organs develop.”

Professor Hanna noted that such research could also be helpful to better support preterm babies.

Studies have indicated that, amid the Covid pandemic, babies of mothers infected with the virus are 60 percent more likely to be born prematurely, NBC News reported.

There are ethical questions to such scientific advancements, though, Hanna pointed out.

“This is a black box in human development and organ information,” he told i24NEWS.

“For religions, this is considered life at very early stages, and many scientists look at this as not black and white, there is an ethical price.”

“But there are medical benefits - if we learn how an embryo makes its organs, then we know the pathways in which we can make organs in a petri dish.”