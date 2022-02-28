‘Ghost of Kyiv’: Tale of ace Ukrainian pilot goes viral online

'If he is real, may God be with him; if he is fake, I pray for more like him'

Unconfirmed reports of an ace Ukrainian fighter pilot downing a number of Russia’s planes throughout Moscow’s invasion are causing a stir on social media - though the folk hero’s existence remains disputed.

Videos are circulating across the internet of a MiG-29 taking on Russia’s jets, alongside claims that the plane’s anonymous pilot downed six of Moscow’s aircraft within the first 30 hours of its incursion into Ukraine.

Aviation experts are skeptical of the pilots’ existence, and fact-checkers already debunked one purported “Ghost of Kyiv” clip as footage taken from the flight simulation video game Digital Combat Simulator (DCS), according to The Independent.

Though much of the footage remains unverified, Ukraine is jumping on the trend, sharing reports on social media of the alleged ace pilot who is said to be “a nightmare for invading Russian aircrafts.”

In a war watched primarily online, social media is rife with disinformation on the conflict in Ukraine.

However, for many observing developments in the crisis-struck country, the legend of a “Ghost of Kyiv” folk hero stands as a tale of hope for cities battling an onslaught of Russia’s invading troops.

The user who posted the original DCS video game footage - identified as “Comrade_Corb” on his YouTube channel - said that the clip was created to pay homage to the tale of the anonymous pilot.

“This footage is from DCS, but is nevertheless made out of respect for ‘The Ghost of Kyiv’. If he is real, may God be with him; if he is fake, I pray for more like him.”