US-Russian space collaboration up in the air

Despite Moscow not showing any signs of withdrawing from the US-Russian space cooperation, NASA is mulling ways to keep the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit without Russian help.

Russia is responsible for keeping the ISS afloat by using docked Progress spacecraft to periodically propel it to maintain its altitude of around 250 miles.

Last week though, Russia’s Roscosmos space chief Dmitry Rogozin mentioned the possibility of pulling out of the partnership due to US sanctions on Moscow, The Guardian reported.

The ISS has weathered past similar geopolitical storms, such as Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, but some observers believe the latest Ukrainian invasion could hasten the demise of the US-Russian space collaboration.

In response, NASA’s human spaceflight program lead Kathy Lueders said US aerospace and defense company Northrop Grumman offered similar capabilities.

“And, you know, our SpaceX folks are looking at can we have additional capability,” she said.

Lueders added that operations at the ISS - where the US supplies power and life support - are proceeding “nominally” and “we’re not getting any indications… that our counterparts are not committed.”

“That said, we always look for how do we get more operational flexibility and our cargo providers are looking at how do we add different capabilities,” she said, The Guardian reported.

Lueders stressed that plans to resort to either Northrop or SpaceX were merely contingency measures.

“ISS is an international partnership that was created… with joint dependencies,” she said.

“It would be a sad day for international operations if we can’t continue to peacefully operate in space.”