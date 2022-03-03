Birdwatch: Twitter tackles false content

'Birdwatch' notes will be appended to tweets that are potentially misleading

Twitter announced Thursday that it is expanding its crowdsourced fact-checking program ‘Birdwatch’ by making notes on potentially misleading tweets visible to more people on the social media platform.

The social networking site launched Birdwatch last year as an experiment that asked Twitter users to identify misleading tweets.

Users were tasked to write notes that provide information debunking a piece of content, which would then be attached to the original tweet.

The notes, written by 10,000 contributors in the Birdwatch pilot program, have been kept on a separate website.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499390527036432384 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a survey by Twitter, people were 20 percent to 40 percent less likely to agree with the content of a potentially misleading tweet after reading a Birdwatch note on it, compared to those who saw it without the note.

Twitter has long been pressured to do more to prevent false content from spreading unchecked to its 217 million daily users.

Now, a group of randomized Twitter users in the United States will be able to see Birdwatch notes and can rate the helpfulness of the information.

The platform said that over time, it aims to expand the program to users in more countries.

Some Birdwatch notes on Thursday addressed misleading content related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A February 26 tweet - that was since retweeted more than 17,000 times - showed an image of British rockstar Paul McCartney waiving a Ukrainian flag while on stage during a concert.

According to a note appended to the tweet, the photo was taken in 2008 when McCartney performed at an “Independence Concert” in Kyiv.