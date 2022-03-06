War on our screens: Viral oddities of the Ukraine conflict

Bizarre videos are trending online as the Ukraine conflict goes viral

Through the ubiquity of social media, netizens can observe developments in the Ukraine war through a phone screen - and the ability to document every moment caused a number of eccentric clips to go viral.

From tractors towing tanks to a bare-handed landmine removal, these are some of the strangest trending videos to emerge during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian farmers tow Russian tanks with their tractors

A number of viral videos circulating on social media appear to show Ukrainian farmers on tractors towing Russian tanks, with one such clip allegedly depicting a Russian soldier chasing after his stolen armored personnel carrier.

While the footage could not be independently verified, Kyiv’s former economy minister Aivaras Abromavicius posted a tweet announcing that “farmers are recovering abandoned Russian equipment and ammunitions” as Moscow continues its invasion of Ukraine.

The trending clip, which was seen by millions of users, even inspired fanart of the incident.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's unconventional piano performance

Before becoming the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was a comedic actor.

After the war in Ukraine made the president into a household name, a number of old videos of the politician’s sketches resurfaced - including a clip of him playing the piano with his genitals during a comedic performance.

A bare-handed and calm Ukrainian's landmine disposal

Another unverified video to go viral during the Ukraine conflict shows a man allegedly removing a landmine with his bare hands while smoking a cigarette.

A number of Twitter users uploaded the footage with differing accounts of the story behind it - a profile called “Ukraine live” claimed the man moved the explosive away from some homes, while “The New Voice of Ukraine” said that he picked up the mine on the road in order to clear the way for Ukraine’s military.

Woman instructs viewers on how to drive a Russian tank

Another clip making rounds on social media claims to show a Ukrainian woman instructing viewers on how to operate a captured Russian armored car.

“If you happen to find a free or abandoned armored personnel carrier, here’s a life hack on how to start it,” the woman in the video explains.

However, the content creator featured in the video has since been identified as popular Russia-based automotive influencer, Anastasia Tuman, and the footage she shared was recorded in February 2021, according to Politifact.

Ukrainian man offers lift to broken-down Russian tank

In another trending video, a Ukrainian man filmed a Russian tank stranded on the side of the road and held a conversation with its operators.

After being informed that the vehicle was out of fuel, the man asked the troops “Can I tow you back to Russia?”

When the soldiers ask the man how the war is going, he retorts that Russia’s troops are losing because “they also do not know where they are going,” according to The Independent.