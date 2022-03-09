Wreckage of The Endurance found over a century after sinking

'Without any exaggeration this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen - by far'

The wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctica expedition vessel, The Endurance, was discovered in a remarkably well-preserved state over the weekend in the Weddell Sea.

Over a century ago, the ship embarked on Shackleton's Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition with the crew’s aim of completing the first land crossing of Antarctica.

However, The Endurance was trapped and sunk into the Weddell Sea after sea-ice ruptured the vessel’s hull.

Despite being submerged 10,000 feet in the ocean for 107 years, The Endurance remained intact, delighting the marine experts who found the vessel.

“Without any exaggeration this is the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen - by far,” Mensun Bound, a marine archaeologist on the mission, told the BBC.

“It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation.”

The mission to find The Endurance, organized by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, was accomplished with the aid of a South African icebreaking ship and a number of submersibles which could be controlled from a distance.

Dr. John Shears, a polar geographer who led the expedition, said that the search achieved a feat that others called “impossible,” according to the BBC.

“We have successfully completed the world's most difficult shipwreck search,” Shears said.