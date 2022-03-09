White House: US weighing prospects of new ‘digital dollar’

'The implications of potentially issuing a digital dollar are profound'

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered government agencies to begin investigating the prospects of creating a digital United States dollar, White House officials said.

The commander-in-chief signed the New Digital Assets Executive Order, Washington’s first-ever official venture into the world of digital assets, which could pave the way for a federal digital currency.

The initiative will focus on "research and development of a potential United States CBDC," or central bank digital currency, studying both the potential benefits and risks, according to a White House fact sheet on the order.

"The implications of potentially issuing a digital dollar are profound," one official told reporters, stressing the crucial role of the American currency in the global economy.

The order aims to establish US digital asset policy within six areas, “consumer and investor protection, financial stability, illicit finance, US leadership in the global financial system and economic competitiveness, financial inclusion, and responsible innovation.”

With this new order, the US joins the ranks of over 100 nations which are also exploring the potential of digital currencies.

A number of companies have already embarked into the virtual world of digital assets - in December, Nike purchased the virtual sneaker company RTFKT, and non-fungible token (NFT) sales hit nearly $25 billion in 2021.