Safe swiping: Tinder offers criminal background checks

The feature could 'lead people to have a false sense of safety when they are not in fact safe'

Tinder users as of this week will be able to run criminal background checks on matches, a feature intended to make people on the dating app feel safer.

However, experts of sexual violence and surveillance said the move is misguided, and risks adding to biases already present in the criminal justice system, The Guardian reported.

The feature was launched in partnership with background check provider Garbo, which now lets Tinder users search whether someone has a criminal record using their name, phone number, and age.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1501612903136432129 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Background checks gloss over fundamental nuances, including that most people accused of sexual violence do not interact with the criminal justice system, said Albert Fox Cahn, founder of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project.

“[The tool] assumes that criminal justice involvement is a relevant risk factor in finding who will pose a danger in the future, but the vast majority of abusers have no criminal record.”

Anti-sexual violence organization Rainn reported that only 310 of 1,000 sexual assaults are even reported to the police.

Cahn also pointed out how the feature could amplify racial discrimination, The Guardian reported.

“Tinder fails to recognize the way that all criminal history data in the United States is irredeemably distorted by discrimination, giving a deeply biased view of who poses a ‘risk’ and who’s ‘safe’,” he said.

But using past criminal charges to predict future acts of violence is complicated, according to doctoral candidate Nicole Bedera, who studies gender and sexual violence.

“We really are talking about a small handful of people that have ever been convicted of one of these crimes,” Bedera said, which could “lead people to have a false sense of safety when they are not in fact safe.”