Russian space agency warns of space station crash

Western sanctions against Russia could cause the International Space Station (ISS) to crash, the head of Russian space agency Roscosmos warned Saturday, calling for the punitive measures to be lifted.

According to Dmitry Rogozin, the sanctions - some of which predate Moscow's invasion of Ukraine - could disrupt the operation of Russian spacecraft servicing the ISS.

As a result, the Russian segment of the station that helps correct its orbit could be affected, causing the 500-ton structure to "fall down into the sea or onto land,” the Roscosmos chief wrote on Telegram.

"The Russian segment ensures that the station's orbit is corrected, including to avoid space debris,” said Rogozin.

Publishing a map of the locations where the ISS could possibly come down, he pointed out that it was unlikely to be in Russia.

"But the populations of other countries, especially those led by the 'dogs of war,’ should think about the price of the sanctions against Roscosmos,” he continued.

Rogozin similarly raised the threat of the space station falling to Earth last month while blasting Western sanctions on Twitter.

On March 1, NASA said it was trying to find a solution to keep the ISS in orbit without Russia's help.

Crew members and supplies are transported to the Russian segment by Soyuz spacecraft.

Space is one of the last remaining areas where the United States and Russia continue to cooperate.

At the beginning of March, Roscosmos announced its intention to prioritize the construction of military satellites as Russia finds itself increasingly isolated as a result of the war in Ukraine.