Facebook owner Meta to ban calls for assassination of leaders

'We are not allowing calls for the death of a head of state on our platforms'

Meta, the owner of social networking giant Facebook, clarified on Sunday that it will now restrict content which calls for the deaths of heads of state.

The change in policy arrived after internal content moderation emails from Facebook, published by Reuters last week, indicated that the platform would temporarily allow posts which called for the deaths of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin or Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko due to the war in Ukraine.

On Friday, Moscow opened a criminal case against the social platform, calling for Facebook to be classified as an “extremist organization.”

Meta’s global affairs President Nick Clegg explained on the company’s internal platform Sunday that the policy would be revised.

“We are now narrowing the focus to make it explicitly clear in the guidance that it is never to be interpreted as condoning violence against Russians in general,” Clegg said, according to Reuters.

“We also do not permit calls to assassinate a head of state,” the official added.

“So, in order to remove any ambiguity about our stance, we are further narrowing our guidance to make explicit that we are not allowing calls for the death of a head of state on our platforms.”

Clegg said that Meta will continue to monitor developments in Ukraine and modify the platform's policies as needed.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1499819313993297922 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“These are difficult decisions. Circumstances in Ukraine are fast moving," he said.

"We try to think through all the consequences, and we keep our guidance under constant review because the context is always evolving.”