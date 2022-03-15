Actor Pete Davidson to blast off on Blue Origin space mission

The New Shepard rocket is set to launch from west Texas on March 23

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson is going to space as part of a six-member team on Blue Origin's next flight next week, the company said Monday.

The Saturday Night Live star will be the only non-paying guest on the voyage aboard the New Shepard rocket, which is set to blast off from the company's Launch Site One in west Texas on March 23 at 8:30 AM local time.

It will be the fourth human flight for the company, which launched its billionaire founder and owner Jeff Bezos to space on its first crewed mission last summer.

The other crewmates are CEO and investor Marty Allen; husband and wife Sharon and Marc Hagle, who run a nonprofit and business, respectively; teacher and explorer Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, who founded a company that promotes commercial space activity.

Named after pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard, New Shepard is Blue Origin's reusable, autonomously-flown suborbital rocket system that is capable of crossing the Karman Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space, 62 miles high.

During the 11-minute round trip, passengers experience several minutes of weightlessness and can observe the curvature of the Earth. The capsule floats back to the surface on giant parachutes for a gentle desert landing.