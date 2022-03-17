NASA rolls out its mega Moon rocket

NASA wants to use the Moon as a proving ground for testing technologies necessary for a Mars mission

NASA's massive new rocket is poised to make its first journey to a launchpad on Thursday ahead of a battery of tests that will clear it to blast off to the Moon this summer.

It will leave the Kennedy Space Center's Vehicle Assembly Building at 5:00 pm Eastern Time (2100 GMT) and begin its glacially slow, 11-hour crawl on a transporter to the hallowed Launch Complex 39B, four miles away.

To the Moon and beyond

NASA is targeting May as the earliest window for Artemis-1, an uncrewed lunar mission that will be the first flight for Space Launch System (SLS) launch vehicle and the Orion spacecraft.

SLS will first place Orion into a low Earth orbit, then, using its upper stage, perform what's called a trans-lunar injection.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1503436584846249986 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This maneuver is necessary to send Orion 280,000 miles beyond Earth and 40,000 miles beyond the Moon - further than any spaceship capable of carrying humans has ventured.

On its three-week mission, Orion will gather information on the deep space environment.

It will journey around the far side of the Moon before making its way back to Earth, where it will splashdown in the Pacific.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1504177929902829575 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Artemis-2 will be the first crewed test, flying around the Moon but not landing, while Artemis-3, now planned for no earlier than 2025, will see the first woman and first person of color touch down on the lunar south pole.

NASA wants to use the Moon as a proving ground for testing technologies necessary for a Mars mission, sometime in the 2030s.