Contraception pills for men are 99% effective, new study find

The first human trials expect to take place by the end of 2022.

Since the 1960s, birth control has been part of a woman’s world but this could be about to change.

By the end of this year, scientists expect to start their first human trials of birth control pills for men.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota developed a non-hormonal contraception pill for men that was found to be 99% effective in preventing pregnancy.

Initial trials on mice showed that they were sterile for four to six weeks, supposedly without any side effects.

"Since men do not have to suffer the consequences of pregnancy, the threshold for side effects from birth control pills is rather low," lead researcher Dr. Abdullah Al Noman told Gizmodo.

"That's why we're trying to develop non-hormonal birth control pills to avoid hormonal side effects," he said.

The contraception product works by targeting the body’s interaction with vitamin A which previously has been linked to fertility in mammals. The pill should block a protein responsible for binding to a form of vitamin A that will affect men's sterility as they are taking contraceptive pills, however without unwanted or long-lasting effects.

Targeting a specific protein in the body, these new findings differ from other clinical trials that have focused on targeting testosterone which can contribute to higher cholesterol or lower sex drive.

That is not the case with this new contraception pill which makes Dr. Noman call the findings “promising.”

“This all looks promising so far. But clinical trials are the definitive test for the safety of any drug candidate,” he told Gizmodo.