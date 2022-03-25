EU negotiators agree landmark law to curb Big Tech

'The Digital Markets Act puts an end to the ever-increasing dominance of Big Tech companies'

Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states agreed Thursday on a landmark law to curb the market dominance of US big tech giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon and Apple.

Meeting in Brussels, the lawmakers nailed down a long list of dos and don'ts that will single out the world's most iconic web giants as internet "gatekeepers" subject to special rules.

The "Digital Markets Act" (DMA) sped through the bloc's legislative procedures. It is designed to protect consumers and give rivals a better chance to survive against the world's powerful tech juggernauts.

"The agreement ushers in a new era of tech regulation worldwide," said German MEP Andreas Schwab, who led the negotiations for the European Parliament.

Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP European Union flags are seen outside the European Council's building in Brussels, Belgium, on March 17, 2022.

"The Digital Markets Act puts an end to the ever-increasing dominance of Big Tech companies," he added.

The main point of the law is to avert the years of procedures and court battles needed to punish Big Tech's monopolistic behavior where cases can end with huge fines but little change in how the giants do business.

Once implemented, the law will give Brussels unprecedented authority to keep an eye on decisions by the giants, especially when they pull out the checkbook to buy up promising startups.

"The gatekeepers - they now have to take responsibility," said the EU's competition supremo Margrethe Vestager.

"A number of things they can do, a number of things they can't do, and that, of course, gives everyone a fair chance," she added.