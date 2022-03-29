Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names

Tuesday's entire flight, from liftoff to touchdown, is expected to last just over 10 minutes

Blue Origin's fourth commercial flight was due for liftoff on Tuesday from the company's launch site in rural west Texas.

Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture offers short suborbital joyrides for those who can afford it or the occasional celebrity guest.

The New Shepard spacecraft was slated for launch at 8:30 am local time with six citizen astronauts strapped into the crew cabin atop the launch vehicle.

However, unlike the first three commercial flights - with passengers that included "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, morning TV host Michael Strahan, and even Bezos himself - nobody among the latest group of customers even come close to being famous.

Pete Davidson, the "Saturday Night Live" comic, dropped out earlier this month when the launch was postponed for six days from the original March 23 date.

Days later, the company announced that Davidson was replaced by veteran Blue Origin designer Gary Lai, architect of the New Shepard reusable launch system, with Lai flying for free.

Lai joins five paying customers: investor Mary Allen, real estate veteran Marc Hagle and his wife Sharon Hagle, entrepreneur and University of North Carolina professor Jim Kitchen, and George Nield, founder-president of Commercial Space Technologies.

The crew will experience a few minutes of weightlessness at the peak of their ride, some 350,000 feet high, before their capsule falls back to Earth for a parachute landing on the desert floor.