Google says Russian hackers targeted NATO, European militaries

Google's Threat Analysis Group says that 'the success rate of these campaigns is unknown'

Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) reported that it uncovered a number of cyber campaigns launched by hackers from Russia against NATO and militaries of countries in eastern Europe.

TAG said in a blog update on Wednesday that over the past two weeks it detected malicious cyber activity from a “threat actor” in Russia known as COLDRIVER, which is also referred to as Callisto.

In the past, COLDRIVER “launched credential phishing campaigns, targeting several US based NGOs and think tanks, the military of a Balkans country, and a Ukraine based defense contractor,” according to TAG.

However, this recent TAG detection marks the first time that COLDRIVER was observed “targeting the military of multiple Eastern European countries, as well as a NATO Centre of Excellence,” the Google monitor said.

It added that these operations were conducted by “using newly created Gmail accounts to non-Google accounts, so the success rate of these campaigns is unknown.”

NATO later issued a statement on attempts to attack affiliated digital infrastructure - though the organization did not speak on the recent Google report, it said it sees “malicious cyber activity on a daily basis.”

“NATO Centres of Excellence work alongside the Alliance but they are not part of NATO as such. We are in touch with them on this issue,” NATO said, according to Reuters.