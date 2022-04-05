Facebook owner Meta briefly blocks hashtags tied to Bucha killings

'This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags'

Facebook owner Meta Platforms briefly restricted hashtags related to civilian deaths in the town of Bucha in northern Ukraine, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday.

The killings in the town outside Kyiv drew pledges of further sanctions against Moscow from the West.

According to Meta spokesman Andy Stone, automated systems that scan for violent imagery on Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns, were responsible for blocking hashtags including #bucha and #buchamassacre.

"This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags. When we were made aware of the issue yesterday, we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags," he wrote on Twitter.

Meta's platforms, Facebook and Instagram, permit the posting of graphic and violent content when shared to raise awareness of possible human rights abuses; however, the content is deleted if it is highly explicit or celebrates suffering.

Warning labels are also added to some graphic posts that users must click before seeing the images.

Human rights groups have criticized Meta's approach to removing violent content during conflicts, noting that the practice of purging data from servers after 90 days may result in the deletion of critical evidence of war crimes.

Stone said Meta was "exploring ways to preserve this type and other types of content when we remove it," specifically concerning the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.