Tesla CEO Elon Musk to join Twitter’s board of directors

'It became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board'

Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Tuesday that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, will join the social media platform’s board of directors.

The Tesla CEO became Twitter’s largest shareholder one day prior - on Monday, he acquired a 9.2 percent stake in the company, according to a filing from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board,” Agrawal said on his official Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511320953598357505 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service, which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term,” the platform’s CEO continued.

Musk later responded to the tweet, adding that he is “looking forward to working with Parag [and the] Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months.”

The billionaire SpaceX founder is an avid user on the platform with over 80 million followers.

Hours before his admittance to the board was announced, Musk published a poll on his Twitter account asking followers if they would like the site to add an edit button.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1511152454418644995 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Agrawal, possibly hinting at new changes for Twitter, retweeted the post and said that users should “vote carefully” as the “consequences of this poll will be important.”