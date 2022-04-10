Ukraine conflict, Western sanctions hurting Russian science

'Global issues like climate change and biodiversity... can hardly be solved without Russian territory'

Russian scientists are feeling the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, as tens of millions of dollars in funding are frozen, unraveling years spent building international cooperation.

Dozens of international scientists usually arrived each year since 2000 at Russia’s remote Northeast Science Station on Siberia’s Kolyma River to study climate change.

But not this year.

Following Russia’s invasion, Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry halted funding used to pay personnel at the Siberian research station and to maintain instruments that measure how quickly Arctic permafrost is thawing and how much methane is being released.

The funding freeze will probably lead to an interruption of the continuous measurements at the station dating back to 2013, compromising scientists’ understanding of global warming, said Peter Hergersberg of the Max Planck Society.

Hundreds of partnerships between Russian and Western institutions were also paused if not canceled, scientists told Reuters, and many communication channels are closed.

Projects affected by the suspended Western assistance include the construction of an ion collider and a neutron reactor for which Europe pledged $27.4 million.

According to scientists, such technology would unlock a generation of research that could contribute to the development of new materials, fuels, and pharmaceuticals.

"This is a lose-lose solution,” said Russian environmental scientist Dmitry Shchepashchenko.

“Global issues like climate change and biodiversity... can hardly be solved without Russian territory, the expertise of Russian scientists.”