Elon Musk won’t join Twitter board, platform’s CEO says

Agrawal says Musk 'is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input'

Elon Musk, world’s richest man and Twitter’s largest shareholder, will not be joining the platform’s board of directors, CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Monday.

“Elon Musk has decided not to join our board,” Agrawal said in a note posted to his official Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1513354622466867201 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward.”

Last week, Musk became Twitter’s biggest shareholder after purchasing a 9.2 percent stake in the company, according to a filing from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

His appointment to the board was set to become effective on Saturday, but Agrawal said that the Tesla CEO informed the directors that morning that he will not be joining.

“I believe this is for the best,” the Twitter CEO said, adding that Musk “is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input.”

The news was announced after Musk published a series of polls to his followers regarding potential ideas for company changes, including to “Convert Twitter SF HQ to [a] homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1512966135423066116 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The billionaire, who is an active user on the platform with millions of followers, also asked his audience if they would want Twitter to release an edit button.