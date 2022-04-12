NASA spacecraft to research origin of solar system

'Psyche' will travel a total of 1.5 billion miles over the course of three-and-a-half years beyond Mars

NASA scientists are planning to send a spacecraft beyond Mars to study an asteroid that could help explain how our solar system, and the planets within it, formed.

Set to take off in August, the Psyche spacecraft – named after the asteroid – will travel 1.5 billion miles for an estimated three-and-a-half years on its deep-space mission.

Once it reaches the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, scientists hope that the intended space rock can explain the origin of the universe.

“It is believed to be… possibly a left-over core, a remnant, of an early planetesimal, when the solar system was just being formed,” Henry Stone, “Psyche” project manager, told i24NEWS.

Planetesimals were small bodies of matter that orbited the sun while our solar system was still being formed.

Scientists believe that these bodies combined over time to create the planets and other celestial bodies.

“What we want to do is… take a number of measurements to see if we can confirm whether or not that is the case,” Stone said.

After reaching the asteroid, NASA will examine photos taken by Psyche and over the course of two years will collect “science data that we need.”

If the asteroid is a planetesimal, scientists hope it will contain deep insight into the mysteries of the universe.