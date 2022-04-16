Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to challenge Musk

Known formally as a shareholder rights plan, the ‘poison pill’ will be in place for 364 days

Twitter adopted a ‘poison pill’ approach on Friday to limit Elon Musk’s ability to raise his stake in the social media platform, as a buyout firm emerged to challenge his $43 billion bid for the company.

In early April, Musk – ​​the world's richest man and CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla – took a major stake in Twitter: nearly 73.5 million shares valued at about $2.9b.

On Thursday, the South African billionaire offered to buy 100 percent of Twitter’s stock and take it private in what was considered a hostile takeover bid.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514564966564651008 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The same day, private equity firm Thoma Bravo informed Twitter that it was considering a bid, The New York Post reported.

Twitter subsequently said it took a ‘poison pill’ that would dilute anyone amassing a stake in the company for more than 15 percent by selling shares at a discount.

Known formally as a shareholder rights plan, the ‘poison pill’ will be in place for 364 days.

While the move would prevent most Twitter shareholders from selling their shares, it does not bar Musk from taking his offer directly to the stakeholders.

"TWTR going down the poison pill path is a predictable defensive measure… that will not be viewed positively by shareholders," Dan Ives, an analyst for the investment firm Wedbush, tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515007802422485001 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Musk informed Twitter that his $54.20-per-share bid for the social media giant was his “best and final offer.”

Twitter’s board is still assessing his offer and would put it to a vote among the company’s shareholders if approved.