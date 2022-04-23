EU agrees on deal to tame internet 'Wild West'

'What is illegal offline is also seen and dealt with as illegal online – not as a slogan, as reality'

Google’s Alphabet, Facebook’s Meta, and other tech giants will have to do more to tackle illegal online content or risk hefty fines under a new European Union law finalized on Saturday.

The Digital Services Act (DSA) is the second part of a massive project to rein in the world’s leading tech companies.

It aims to ensure tougher consequences for platforms and websites that host a long list of banned content ranging from hate speech to disinformation and child sexual abuse content.

"We have a deal on the DSA… will make sure that what is illegal offline is also seen and dealt with as illegal online – not as a slogan, as reality," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager tweeted.

EU lawmaker Dita Charanzova, who called for such rules eight years ago, welcomed the agreement.

"Google, Meta, and other large online platforms will have to act to better protect their users. Europe has made clear that they cannot act as independent digital islands," she said.

Under the DSA, which is set to be enforced in 2024, the companies face fines of up to six percent of their global turnover for violating rules.

Repeated breaches could see them banned from doing business in the EU.

The rules ban targeted advertising aimed at children or based on religion, gender, race, or political opinions. Dark patterns – tactics that mislead people into giving personal data to companies online – are also prohibited.

Triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the related disinformation, very large online platforms will be required to take specific measures during a crisis as well.