Report: Twitter to accept Musk’s $43 billion offer

Twitter is expected to accept Elon Musk’s offer to buy the platform for over $43 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The social media giant may announce the $54.20-per-share deal on Monday once its board meets to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, sources told Reuters.

They noted, though, that it's always possible that the deal collapses last minute.

Twitter shares were up 4.5 percent in pre-market trading on Monday at $51.15.

Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of electric car company Tesla, took a major stake in Twitter earlier this month. Over a week later, he offered to buy 100 percent of its stock and take it private in what was considered a “hostile takeover.”

According to the sources – who requested anonymity – Twitter was not able to secure a ‘go-shop’ provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed.

Still, Twitter could accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee.

Musk said Twitter needs to be taken private to grow and become a genuine platform for free speech.

The deal would come just four days after Musk revealed a financing package to back the acquisition. This led Twitter’s board to take the deal more seriously and many shareholders to ask the company not to let the deal slip away.