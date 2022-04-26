Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter sparks political debate

DeLuna says 'Republicans, obviously, they’re very happy, they’re going to be coming back to Twitter'

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is drawing mixed reactions from the public and igniting heated political debate on the future of the platform.

“We can see a big gap… between what Elon Musk says and does,” Liad Herman, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Safehouse Tech, told i24NEWS.

“I think more than anything that this kind of deal really shows or unmasks the problem we have with social media today as a whole,” the co-founder added.

Though Musk praised the social media site as a kind of “digital town square,” Herman said that there is already a problem as this forum is being held by private hands - “whether they are Musk’s hands or others.”

Jared DeLuna, a social media and communications expert, added that the Tesla CEO’s purchase is drawing divided responses depending on political allegiance.

“Republicans, obviously, they’re very happy, they’re going to be coming back to Twitter because they seemingly will not be censored anymore,” DeLuna told i24NEWS.

“Then you have the Democrats… who are going to be sitting there and saying ‘Oh, so I can’t say anything bad anymore.’”

Another major question - whether Musk will allow former president Donald Trump to return to Twitter or not - is also being brought to public attention.

“[US President Joe] Biden is a bit nervous - understandably - because… the biggest rival he has may actually come back to the platform and bring all his followers with him,” the social media expert told i24NEWS.