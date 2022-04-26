ADL CEO: Musk’s Twitter acquisition ‘a sad day for democracy’

Greenblatt says 'We worry he could take things in a very different direction'

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn that the platform’s recent acquisition by Elon Musk could potentially lead to greater antisemitism on the site.

Musk, who is an avid user on the site, reached a deal to acquire Twitter for around $44 billion on Monday, and the move has since received mixed reactions from the public - including from the ADL national director.

“We know firsthand that hate and extremism in digital spaces can lead to physical violence, particularly against Jews and other marginalized communities,” Greenblatt said on Twitter.

He explained that the social media platform “has made some strides” towards countering hate on the site in recent years, but expressed concern that Musk possibly would not maintain the same level of commitment.

“While we want to be cautiously optimistic about how Elon Musk will run the platform, he hasn't demonstrated any focus on these issues to date,” Greenblatt said, adding “We worry he could take things in a very different direction.”

The ADL CEO said that because the platform will be designated as a “private company” under Musk, Twitter will additionally “lack the transparency and accountability of a public firm.”

Greenblatt warned that it is “deeply troubling and potentially dangerous that 2 people — Musk and Mark Zuckerberg — essentially control the public square,” referring to the CEO of Facebook.

“Seems like a sad day for democracy,” he said.