Twitter employees concerned about mass exodus

'I could have done things differently. I think about that a lot,' says Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal

Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal sought to quell anger employee anger on Friday during a company-wide meeting where staff voiced concerns about an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Elon Musk.

The meeting followed the acquisition of the social media giant by Musk – Tesla CEO and the world’s richest person – who sealed the $44 billion buyout earlier this week.

He is known to criticize Twitter’s content moderation practices as well as a top executive responsible for setting speech and safety policies.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520022726035058689 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

At the meeting, executives said Twitter would monitor employee attrition daily, but it was too soon to tell how the deal with Musk would affect staff retention.

While Musk pitched to lenders on slashing board and executive salaries, a source said he would not make decisions on job cuts until he assumes ownership of Twitter.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520082125562822656 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I'm tired of hearing about shareholder value and fiduciary duty. What are your honest thoughts about the very high likelihood that many employees will not have jobs after the deal closes?" one Twitter employee asked Agrawal.

"I believe the future Twitter organization will continue to care about its impact on the world and its customers," Agrawal responded.

Employees also told executives that they feared Musk's erratic behavior could destabilize Twitter's business.

After the meeting, a Twitter employee told Reuters there was little trust in what executives had to say and that the “PR speak” was not landing.

Agrawal further urged staff to expect changes in the future, and acknowledged that Twitter “could have done things differently and better.”

“I could have done things differently. I think about that a lot.”