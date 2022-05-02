Spanish PM’s phone tapped with Pegasus spyware

'The interventions were illicit and external... by non-official bodies and without state authorization'

Spain’s government said Monday that the mobile phones of the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles were tapped using Pegasus spyware.

Spanish Presidency Minister Felix Bolanos told reporters that Sanchez’s phone was infected in May of last year and that at least one data leak occurred then.

He did not mention who was spying on the premier or whether any foreign powers or Spanish groups were suspected of being behind it.

"The interventions were illicit and external. External means carried out by non-official bodies and without state authorization," he said, adding that the infections were reported by the state’s Justice Ministry.

"It is not a supposition, they are facts of enormous gravity.”

The announcement followed intense pressure on Spain’s leftist coalition government to explain itself after it was reported that more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement were targets of the Pegasus spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group.

After the accusations, the minority government’s key ally in parliament – Catalonia’s ERC party – said it would not support the government until Madrid took measures to restore confidence.

The European Union’s data protection watchdog called for a ban on Pegasus over allegations of it being abused by client governments to spy on rights activists, journalists, and politicians.