Microsoft will help cover travel costs for employee abortions

Microsoft joins a growing number of firms which also pledged to cover these travel costs

After a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated that its landmark ruling on nationwide abortion access could be overturned, Microsoft announced it would help cover the travel costs of employees seeking the procedure out of state.

The Supreme Court decision established guaranteed abortion access across the United States at the federal level, but its possible repudiation means that the ability to receive the procedure could now vary depending on state legislation.

This year, 31 states already introduced new laws limiting abortion access, meaning that many locals seeking the procedure would have to travel across state lines in order to receive one should Roe v. Wade be officially overturned.

With this pledge, Microsoft joins a growing number of firms which are also committed to covering these travel costs for employees - including Amazon, Yelp, and Citigroup.

The company will “continue to do everything we can under the law to protect our employees' rights and support employees” who are seeking access to critical healthcare in the US, a representative for Microsoft informed Reuters in a statement.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523862606422888458 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“This support is being extended to include travel expense assistance for these and other medical services where access to care is limited in availability in an employee's home geographic region,” the representative added.