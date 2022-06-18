TikTok accused of allowing Russian ‘pro-war propaganda'

TikTok one of the world's most popular social media apps, with more than 1 billion active users globally

US senators on Friday pressed TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew about reports that the social media platform allowed Russian state-approved media content while barring other videos.

“Recent reports indicate TikTok… has allowed Russian state media to flood the platform with dangerous pro-war propaganda,” read a letter penned by a group of Republican lawmakers led by Sen. Steve Daines.

“No company should find itself in the position of amplifying the Kremlin’s lies, which fuel public support for Russia’s war of choice in Ukraine,” they continued.

The senators added that they were “deeply concerned” that TikTok “is enabling the spread of pro-war propaganda to the Russian public, which risks adding to an already devastating human toll.”

TikTok told Reuters that the company would continue to engage these issues and answer any questions.

In March, the Chinese-owned app said it would suspend live streaming and the uploading of videos to its platform in Russia, in review of the implications of a new media law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US lawmakers accused TikTok of failing to “equally enforce this policy,” and said the “misleading, pro-regime content that flooded the service has not been taken down, creating an easily-accessible archive of pro-war propaganda.”

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based internet technology company ByteDance, is under mounting US scrutiny over the personal data it handles.

