Pentagon, SpaceX looking at militarized space fleet

The militarized space fleet could be used to thwart a future Benghazi-style attack

The Pentagon is partnering with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to explore the possibility of deploying a “quick reaction force” that could blast supplies into space and back to Earth to span long distances in a matter of minutes.

According to US Army Gen. Stephen Lyons, the project would be a way to thwart a future attack similar to that of the 2012 Benghazi incident – when armed militants attacked an American diplomatic compound in Libya.

While a quick reaction force was deployed to assist the compound, it was later criticized for having arrived too late to help.

“The goal would be to fly a C-17 [cargo plane] equivalent anywhere on the globe in less than 60 minutes,” Lyons said, The Intercept reported.

In a press release by the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), a Pentagon office tasked with cargo transportation to global US military assets, said SpaceX rocket technology could “quickly move critical logistics during time-sensitive contingencies.”

The Pentagon also hinted at the potential of transporting “personnel” through these proposed space launches.

In a 2021 report drafted as part of the SpaceX partnership, USTRANSCOM outlined both potential uses for a fleet of militarized “Starships” and presented use-cases for “point-to-point space transportation,” according to The Intercept.

The spacecraft engineering company SpaceX is already functionally a defense contractor, launching US military satellites and bolstering Ukrainian communication links.