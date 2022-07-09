Twitter vows legal fight after Musk pulls out of $44b deal

Another twist in a will-he-won't-he saga after Musk clinched the deal to buy Twitter in April

The world’s richest person Elon Musk on Friday said he was terminating his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter because the social media company breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

In response, Twitter’s chairman Bret Taylor tweeted that the board planned to pursue legal action to enforce the acquisition.

"The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk…” he wrote.

The announcement is another twist in a will-he-won't-he saga after Musk clinched the deal to purchase Twitter in April but then put the buyout on hold until the social media company proved that spam bots account for less than five percent of its total users.

In a filing, Musk’s lawyers said Twitter failed or refused to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts on the micro-blogging platform, which is fundamental to the firm’s business performance.

"Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement," the filing said.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, also said he was walking away because Twitter fired high-ranking executives and one-third of the talent acquisition team.

He claimed that such moves breached Twitter’s obligation to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organization.” The decision is likely to result in a protracted legal tussle between the billionaire and the 16-year-old San Francisco-based company.