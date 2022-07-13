European Space Agency ends partnership with Russia on its Mars mission

'ESA is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its Member States'

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Tuesday that it formally ends its cooperation with Russia on the ExoMars rover mission due to Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine.

The mission to explore the surface of Mars was frozen earlier in March. It was supposed to launch in fall with Europe’s first robotic rover deployed to Mars, The New York Times reported.

ESA paused its partnership with Russia’s state space organization Roscosmos following the West imposing unprecedented sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine late February. The agency said that as an intergovernmental organization, which aims to develop space programs “in full respect with European values,” it couldn’t continue its work with Russia.

“While recognizing the impact on scientific exploration of space, ESA is fully aligned with the sanctions imposed on Russia by its Member States,” the agency’s press release said.

Josef Aschbacher, ESA’s director general, announced on Tuesday in a tweet that ESA Council acknowledged that the circumstances, which led to suspension of the cooperation with Roscosmos - “the war in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions” - continue to prevail.

“As a consequence, Council mandated me to officially terminate the currently suspended cooperation with Roscosmos on the ExoMars Rover and Surface Platform mission,” he wrote.

Earlier in February, Roscosmos halted launches of its Soyuz rocket from the ESA spaceport in French Guiana. It also withdrew 87 Russian personnel working on the site.