WHO warns against a ‘silent pandemic’

Antimicrobial resistance can endanger public health worldwide, the WHO states in a new report

More vaccines are necessary to tackle antimicrobial-resistant bacteria and to avoid a "silent pandemic," the World Health Organization (WHO) stated.

The UN agency released Tuesday its first-ever report on the pipeline of vaccines currently in development to prevent infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant (AMR) bacterial pathogens.

However, the report also stressed the importance of using already existing vaccines in the development.

According to the WHO, antimicrobial resistance can endanger public health worldwide as AMR makes bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites resistant to medicines.

It means that if an individual is infected with these microbes, the body will not respond to medical treatment.

"Preventing infections using vaccination reduces the use of antibiotics, which is one of the main drivers of AMR. Yet of the top six bacterial pathogens responsible for deaths due to AMR, only one, Pneumococcal disease (Streptococcus pneumonia) has a vaccine," Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General, said.

“Affordable and equitable access to life-saving vaccines such as those against pneumococcus is urgently needed to save lives, and mitigate the rise of AMR,” she added.

Therefore, the report calls for “equitable” and global access to vaccines that already exist, especially among those with limited resources, and an increased focus on accelerating the development of more effective vaccines.

"Disruptive approaches are needed to enrich the pipeline and accelerate vaccine development. The lessons from Covid 19 vaccine development and mRNA vaccines offer unique opportunities to explore for developing vaccines against bacteria," Haileyesus Getahun, WHO Director of AMR Global Coordination Department, said.

Resistant bacterial infections are causing the death of nearly 4.95 million people per year, with 1.27 million deaths directly attributed to AMR, the UN agency reported.