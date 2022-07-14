Twitter temporarily unavailable for users in Israel, US, Europe in major outage

Service disruptions were reported both on web and mobile

Twitter experienced the longest outage in years on Thursday with the social network becoming unavailable for users in the United States, Israel and Europe both on web and mobile.

The Downdetector website showed that the outage spiked in the US around 8:00 am (1200 GMT). Users also reported service interruptions in Israel, France, Britain and elsewhere.

However, by around 1245 GMT reports of outages to Downdetector were dropping off and users were back on the social media platform. While service disruptions on social media platforms happen periodically, such long-term outages are not common.

Earlier on Tuesday, Twitter sued billionaire Elon Musk for breaching the $44 billion contract he signed to buy the tech firm, calling his exit strategy "a model of hypocrisy." Musk explained his decision by accussing Twitter of failing to respond to multiple requests for information on fake or spam accounts

The suit filed in the US urged the court to order Musk to complete his purchase, saying that no financial penalty could repair the damage he caused the social media company by pulling the plug on the deal. Twitter shares jumped up slightly in trading following the news about the lawsuit.