UN: Half of Holocaust-related posts on Telegram deny or distort facts

The deniers and distorters eluded censors by using humorous and parodic memes to normalize antisemitic ideas

A new study by the United Nations cultural agency published Thursday found that around half of the public content relating to the Holocaust on the messaging app Telegram denies or distorts facts about the Holocaust.

The UNESCO report found that 80 percent of public German-language messages about the Nazi genocide during World War II denied or distorted facts. The same was true for 50 percent of English- and French-language posts about the Holocaust.

While analyzing 4,000 Holocaust-related posts across five top social media platforms, the research found denial or distortion in 19 percent of the content on Twitter, 17 percent on TikTok, 8 percent on Facebook and 3 percent on Instagram.

The report defined distortion as posts that celebrated the genocide, smeared or blamed its victims, equated it to other events such as Israeli policy towards Palestinians, or omitted facts about Nazi perpetrators and their collaborators.

Asked about the report, a Telegram spokesperson said: "Telegram is a platform for free speech where people are welcome to peacefully express their opinions, including those we do not agree with," according to Reuters.

The spokesperson said posts that glorified or encouraged violence or its perpetrators were forbidden and removed through moderation or user reports.

UNESCO found that even on moderated platforms, the deniers and distorters eluded censors by using humorous and parodic memes to normalize antisemitic ideas.