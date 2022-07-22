Japan to use Israeli tech for 'next gen' database of digital maps

The project will promote 'autonomous driving and unmanned delivery'

Japan will use Israeli technology in its ambitious project of building a multi-purpose database of digital maps, the Israel Hayom website reported on Friday.

"Cities are evolving and re-emerging stronger than ever from the pandemic," Michael Proman, Managing Director at Scrum Ventures and SmartCityX, was quoted as saying.

The ultimate aim of the project is to pave the way for "next-generation smart city services such as autonomous driving and unmanned delivery," according to Innoviz, the vision software startup involved in the project along with Japan's government-mandated Japan Post company.

"We greatly appreciate such an innovative approach full of possibilities to solve local issues across the country using the solution from Innoviz," said Executive Officer at Japan Post, Yoshihiro Gomi. "We hope that the combination of our assets and InnovizOne LiDAR sensor will lead to the creation of a new business."

"Our innovative collaboration with Japan Post highlights the versatility of the Innoviz LiDAR and this is another example of new ways to use LiDAR in smart cities," said VP Asia at Innoviz Technologies, David Oberman. "We are grateful for the resources and support from Scrum Ventures to accelerate deployment of our InnovizOne LiDAR sensors for constructing digital maps and bringing value to Japan residents."