China launches second space station module

China launched the second of three modules to its permanent space station on Sunday, one of the final missions needed to complete the orbiting outpost.

The 60-foot, 48,500-pound Wentain - meaning "Quest for the Heavens" - was propelled by a Long March 5B rocket at 2:22 pm from the Wenchang launch center on China's tropical island of Hainan.

Space agency staff, seen on the live feed observing the progress of the launch from a control room, cheered and applauded when the Wentian separated from the rocket about 10 minutes after the launch.

The launch was "a complete success," state broadcaster CCTV reported shortly after.

It will dock with the existing module in space, a challenging operation that experts said will require several high-precision manipulations and the use of a robotic arm.

"This is the first time China has docked such large vehicles together, which is a delicate operation," said Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

He said until the next module arrives, the space station will have a "rather unusual L-shape," which will take a lot of power to keep stable.

"These are all technical challenges that the USSR pioneered with the Mir station in the late 1980s, but it's new to China," he told AFP.

"But it will result in a much more capable station with the space and power to carry out more scientific experiments."