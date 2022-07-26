Russia to quit International Space Station 'after 2024'

'I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station'

Russia said on Tuesday it was leaving the International Space Station (ISS) "after 2024" amid tensions with the West, in a move analysts warned could lead to a halt in manned flights.

The confirmation of the lingering move came as ties unravel between the Kremlin and the West over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine and several rounds of devastating sanctions against Russia, including its space sector.

Space experts said the departure from the ISS would seriously affect the country's space sector and deal a major blow to the program of manned flights, a major source of Russian pride.

"We will fulfill all our obligations to our partners but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Yury Borisov, the new head of Russian space agency Roscosmos, told Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, according to a Kremlin account of their meeting.

"I think that by this time we will start putting together a Russian orbital station," Borisov added, calling it the domestic space program's main "priority.”

The ISS is due to be retired after 2024, although US space agency NASA said it can remain operational until 2030. It was launched in 1998 at a time of hope for US-Russia cooperation following their “Space Race” competition during the Cold War.

Washington did not receive "any official word" from Russia yet, Robyn Gatens, director of the ISS for NASA, said during a conference on the outpost.

Asked whether she wanted the US-Russia space relationship to end, she replied: "No, absolutely not."

Until now, space exploration was one of the few areas where cooperation between Russia, the United States, and its allies was not wrecked by tensions over Ukraine and elsewhere.