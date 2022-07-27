EU found evidence employee phones compromised by Pegasus spyware

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders says Apple told him in 2021 that his iPhone was possibly hacked

The European Union found evidence that smartphones used by some of its staff were compromised by an Israeli company's spy software, the bloc's top justice official said.

In a letter sent on July 25 to European lawmaker Sophie in ‘t Veld, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Apple told him in 2021 that his iPhone was possibly hacked using the Pegasus spyware, developed and sold to government clients by the Israeli surveillance firm NSO Group.

Pegasus gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera.

Apple's warning triggered the inspection of Reynders’ personal and professional devices as well as other phones used by European Commission employees, the letter said, according to Reuters.

The investigation did not find conclusive proof that Reynders' or EU staff phones were hacked. However, investigators discovered "indicators of compromise" – a term used by security researchers to describe evidence showing a hack occurred.

Reynders’ letter did not provide further detail, and he said, "it is impossible to attribute these indicators to a specific perpetrator with full certainty." It added, though, that the investigation was still active.

Messages left with Reynders, the European Commission, and Reynders' spokesman David Marechal, were not immediately returned.

An NSO spokeswoman said the firm would willingly cooperate with an EU investigation.

"Our assistance is even more crucial, as there is no concrete proof so far that a breach occurred," the spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters. "Any illegal use by a customer targeting activists, journalists, etc., is considered a serious misuse."