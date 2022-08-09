Russian disinformation spreading despite media bans

Claims include allegations that Ukraine’s army is staging deadly Russian attacks to garner global support

Nearly six months into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the amount of misinformation and propaganda continues to explode as Moscow found ways to evade a European Union ban to censure such content.

Not long after the invasion, the EU blocked RT and Sputnik, two of the Kremlin’s top channels for spreading disinformation about what Moscow calls its “special military operation.”

Now, Moscow is rebranding its work to disguise the content, according to AP News.

Propaganda duties were shifted to diplomats, and they cut and pasted the blocked content onto new sites – ones that until now had no obvious ties to Russia.

NewsGuard, a US-based firm that studies and tracks online misinformation, identified 250 websites actively spreading Russian disinformation about the war, with dozens of new ones added in recent months.

Claims on the sites include allegations that Ukraine’s army is staging deadly Russian attacks to garner global support, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is faking public appearances, and that refugees from the war-torn country are committing crimes in Germany and Poland.

Some of the sites pose as independent think tanks or news outlets. About half are English-language, with others in French, German, and Italian. Many were set up long before the war and were not obviously tied to the Kremlin before pushing such content.

NewsGuard co-CEO Gordon Crovitz said Russia “may be establishing sleeper sites” – websites created for a disinformation campaign that are mostly dormant, building an audience through unrelated posts, before switching to propaganda or disinformation at an appointed time.