US Space Force takes a bite out of science fiction with robot guard dogs

'You probably don't want a machine that kills on its own... but it's capable of it'

It’s a case of life almost imitating art, or at least imitating science fiction movies.

The US Space Force is testing robot dogs to patrol the Cape Canaveral launch pads in Florida, the United States. They will be used for “patrol and damage assessment,” the Space Force said.

While these mechanical mutts may not be man's best friend, they are, unlike their real counterparts, capable of mounting assault weapons and never sleeping on the job.

"He does all of the dull, dirty, and dangerous situations. So anything boring where you have these low-paid employees that may not be paying attention for security, it doesn't get bored or tired," said Tom Jacobs, head of the Ghost Robotics Special Projects team.

"Anything dirty, where it's a contaminated area, better to put the robot in there. Or anything dangerous, certainly better to put the robot in there."

The robots look less canine-like than something out of the latest big-budget science fiction series on Netflix. They don't have a head or a tail. They do have a metal body, four metal legs, and a wide array of sensors, including acoustic optical and thermal sensors, so nothing can hide from them.

Space Force models will act as communications beacons, mounted with a series of antennas to serve as range-boosting relays.

They can also be set to operate entirely autonomously. But since they are remotely operated, the danger is that they can be hacked by anyone with the right frequency and encryption-breaking tools.

Governments have already been using them for a while, including in France, where robots inspect and monitor the Paris Metro.

"We're talking about under platforms, under metro platforms, in underground galleries, inside a viaduct... we prefer to send a robot than to send a colleague," said Helene Bahezre de Lanlay, head of the innovation and robotics program at the French RATP.

China is also using robot dogs to patrol cities and enforce Covid lockdowns. Aside from patrol duty, many nations, including Israel, already integrated autonomous or semi-autonomous weapons into their militaries.

If the thought of omniscient machines incapable of stopping or feeling mercy is disturbing, it should be.

"You probably don't want a machine that kills on its own... but it's capable of it," says Elay Gefen of GAHAT Autonomous Systems.