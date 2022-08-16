Israeli students take first place in international math competition

'We are very proud of our students who won first place in the International Student Mathematics Competition'

Students from Tel Aviv University won first place in the International Mathematics Competition for University Students (IMC).

The event took place in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria, from August 1-7 with the participation of nearly 600 students from all over the world, according to the website of the French Association of Tel Aviv University.

The Tel Aviv University team obtained the highest group score (292.5 points), ahead of students from major universities such as Cambridge (England), Polytechnique (France), University of Bonn (Germany), University of Amsterdam (Netherlands), University College London (England), Eötvös Loránd University of Hungary and University of Barcelona in Spain.

The TAU delegation included eight students from the School of Mathematics: Shvo Regavim, Noam TaShma, Lior Hadassi, Shahar Friedman, Lior Shain, Dror Frid, Tommy Winetraub and Uri Kreitner. The team members were accompanied by their coaches, Dr. Dan Carmon and Dor Mezer from the university's School of Mathematical Sciences.

"We are very proud of our students who won first place in the International Student Mathematics Competition. The investment, commitment and pursuit of excellence of the team members and their coach, Dr. Dan Carmon, are worthy of great admiration," said Prof. Yaron Ostrover, director of the school, and Prof. Yehuda Shalom, team coordinator, in a congratulatory statement.

"The School of Mathematics of Tel Aviv University considers the training of the future generation to lead Israel's science and technology research and industry as an absolute priority", the pair continued.

"This impressive achievement once again expresses the global academic power of Israel in general and of Tel Aviv University in particular in mathematics. Congratulations also to our colleagues from other Israeli universities for their good results," they added.

"We competed against the best math students in the world and it's a great honor for us to have won first place," said Carmon, math team coach and engineer at StarkWare.

"I congratulate all the Israeli participants for their excellent performance. The competition required a set of skills from the students: high mathematical knowledge, high level of resistance to pressure and creativity. I am sure that the tools they acquired during the competition will also be useful in the future. I would also like to thank my colleagues at StarkWare who have helped us a lot in financing the costs of the expedition," he concluded.