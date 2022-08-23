Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

Peiter Zatko accuses Twitter of misleading regulators about its cybersecurity defenses

Twitter’s former security chief filed whistleblower complaints with US officials, accusing the social media company of misleading regulators about its cybersecurity defenses and problems with fake accounts.

According to The Washington Post and CNN News, Peiter Zatko – who was head of security at Twitter until being fired early this year – filed the complaints last month.

Among the most serious accusations is that Twitter violated the terms of a Federal Trade Commission settlement by falsely claiming that it had a strong security plan.

Zatko also accuses the platform of deceptively handling “spam” or fake accounts, an allegation that is at the core of the attempted withdrawal of Elon Musk’s $44 billion takeover bid for Twitter.

The ex-security chief told The Post he “felt ethically bound” to come forward.

Zatko – better known as “Mudge” – is a highly respected cybersecurity expert who has worked in senior positions at the US Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Agency and Google.

He joined Twitter at the urging of then-CEO Jack Dorsey in 2020.

In a prepared response statement, Twitter said Zatko was fired for “ineffective leadership and poor performance” and that the “allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter.”

Rachel Cohen, a spokesperson for the US Senate’s intelligence committee, said her team received the complaint and will set up a meeting “to discuss the allegations in further detail.”

One of the more alarming complaints is Zatko’s allegation that Twitter knowingly allowed India’s government to place agents on the company payroll where they had “direct unsupervised access to the company’s systems and user data.”

Earlier this month, a former Twitter employee was found guilty of passing along sensitive user data to royal family members in Saudi Arabia.