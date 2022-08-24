Whistle blows in Germany for world's first hydrogen train fleet

Fleet of 14 Alstom trains will replace diesel locomotives on 60 miles of track in Lower Saxony

Germany on Wednesday will inaugurate a railway line powered entirely by hydrogen, a "world first" and a major step forward for green train transport despite nagging supply challenges.

A fleet of 14 trains provided by French industrial giant Alstom to the German state Lower Saxony will replace the diesel locomotives on the 60 miles of track connecting the cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde, and Buxtehude near Hamburg.

"Whatever the time of day, passengers will travel on this route thanks to hydrogen," Stefan Schrank, project manager at Alstom, told AFP, hailing a "world first."

Hydrogen trains are a promising way to decarbonize the rail sector and replace diesel, which still powers 20 percent of journeys in Germany.

Billed as a "zero emission" mode of transport, the trains mix hydrogen on board with oxygen present in the ambient air, thanks to a fuel cell installed in the roof. This produces the electricity needed to pull the train.

Designed in the southern French town of Tarbes and assembled in Salzgitter in central Germany, Alstom's trains - called Coradia iLint - are trailblazers in the sector.

The project drew investment of "several tens of millions of euros" and created jobs for up to 80 employees in the two countries, according to Alstom.

Commercial trials have been carried out since 2018 on the line with two hydrogen trains but now the entire fleet is adopting the ground-breaking technology.