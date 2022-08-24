Driven for success: Rats, rewards, and resilience

US study looking at brain's reward-system by putting the furry critters behind the wheel

American scientists are studying the rat race... as in training rats to get behind the wheel.

An ongoing study at the Behavioral Neuroscience Lab at the University of Richmond (UR) in the US state of Virginia is examining the brain's reward system.

"You usually have a little bit of a moment there where you see them sniffing, trying to figure out what's going on. And then they'll put their paws onto the lever. And they just have to push the lever down, and that makes the car go," Olivia Harding, research lab specialist at UR, explained to i24NEWS.

"And they drive to what we call a treat tree where we have Froot Loops that are on straws with marshmallows. And as soon as they get to that treat tree, they're rewarded with that Froot Loop, they eat it," she said.

Their goal is to learn how a healthy, beneficial environment can help change a person's behavior and eventually help solve mental health obstacles.

"We wanted to sort of get at this aspect of these effort-based rewards, and what driving might be for them as far as an enriching experience, and something that may combat against negative emotions," Harding continued.

The initial UR experiment took one group of "worker" rats and a control group of "trust fund rats" to see if hard work and reward can be a stronger influence than free treats.

In the end, the rats that had to work for their treats were conditioned to stay motivated longer when faced with challenging problems.

The lesson here - those who work hard are driven to succeed.