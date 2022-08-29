NASA rocket ready for liftoff ahead of Artemis mission

US space agency's most powerful rocket ever set to blast off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

US space agency NASA's most powerful rocket yet is set to blast off Monday on the maiden voyage of a mission to take humans back to the Moon, and eventually to Mars.

Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, the space program called Artemis is to get under way with the blast off of the uncrewed 322-foot Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 8:33 am from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Tens of thousands of people are on hand along the beaches of Florida to watch this launch that's been decades in the making. They include US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hotels around Cape Canaveral are booked solid with between 100,000 and 200,000 spectators expected to attend the launch.

The goal of the flight, baptized Artemis 1, is to test the SLS and the Orion crew capsule that sits atop the rocket.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1564021025381449728 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The capsule will orbit the Moon to see if the vessel is safe for people in the near future. At some point Artemis will see a woman and a person of color walk on the Moon for the first time.

"This mission goes with a lot of hopes and dreams of a lot of people. And we now are the Artemis generation," NASA administrator Bill Nelson said Saturday.